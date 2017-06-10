The search for a missing aircraft in central B.C. resumed Saturday morning, and has been declared a "major search and rescue" effort by local authorities.

The aircraft originally departed from Lethbridge, Alta., on Thursday and stopped in Cranbrook, B.C., to refuel, but failed to reach its final destination in Kamloops.

RCMP have identified the pilot as Alex Simons, 21, of Kamloops and the passenger as Sidney Robillard, 24, of Lethbridge.

Crews from CFB Comox began the search on Thursday until dark. The search was resumed on Friday, but eventually hampered by weather conditions.

Navy Lt. Greg Menzies said a low cloud ceiling made some parts of the area unsearchable, eventually forcing rescuers to suspend their efforts.

Menzies said a search headquarters has now been established in Kelowna, and that two Buffalo fixed-wing planes and two Cormorant helicopters have been deployed to search the area.

Roland Morton, the president of Excel Flight Training, confirmed that Simons graduated from the flight school and had rented the aircraft.

"We can confirm the aircraft C-GDTK is owned by the flight school, and was rented from us by Alex Simons, for this trip." he wrote in a statement.

"At this point we are hopeful for a good outcome, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing folks."

With files from Jeffrey Sze and The Canadian Press