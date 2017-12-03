Relatives of a missing couple whose small Alberta-bound plane disappeared a week ago after leaving Penticton, B.C., hope to continue the search by recruiting volunteers.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria say they plan to search one more day on Monday for the missing plane, which was carrying Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault, both from the Edmonton area.

After that, they will turn the search over to RCMP as a missing persons case.

Richard Bourgeault, Ashley's brother, and Tammy Neron, Dominic's sister, arrived in Revelstoke B.C. Saturday night. It's the closest city to where the couple's small plane was last tracked on radar, about 46 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke.

The plane, a 1963 Mooney M20D, was reported missing on Nov. 25 at 10:40 p.m. after leaving Penticton. Officials say it was bound for Edmonton.

Search and rescue teams have been looking for the white aircraft with burgundy stripes in the area between Revelstoke and Rogers Pass. Poor weather has made it tough for those involved.

Richard Bourgeault says volunteers on snowmobiles, and even some on skis are involved in the search.

"There's a lot of backcountry skiers here, snowmobilers," added Tammy Neron. "There is so much help here."

'We will have to continue the search'

Bourgeault says he understands why the official search must end.

"It is sad obviously and they are looking at numbers and that is what they go with, but we will have to continue the search after they stop. That's all," he said.

The pair of siblings hope an improvement in weather will help the search. The forecast is for mostly cloudy or sunny conditions with no snow.

They want anyone who may have tips to contact RCMP.

The missing couple, Neron, 28 and Bourgeault, 31, have been dating for a few years and were the only people on the flight. Bourgeault has three children under the ages of 10.

"The little ones aren't really understanding, the older one, she gets it kind of. She's trying to be strong but she still cries and breaks down. It's sad," said Bourgeault about his sister's kids.

Community support

Brougeault and Neron say they are grateful for the support they have received from Revelstoke residents.

A local hotel has put the pair up for free, while restaurants are also pitching in with food.