RCMP are looking for a man who went missing while riding his bike from northern B.C. down to Vancouver Island earlier this month.

Sean Kuntz, 45, planned to ride from Smithers to Saanich to visit his mother. He left on June 9 and texted her four days later, telling her he was in between Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Kuntz, 45, is believed to have been sleeping on the side of the highway. RCMP said this photo was taken east of Houston, B.C. on June 10. (RCMP)

He hasn't contacted his mother since. Officials said the cyclist was last seen at the Caribou Visitor Centre in 100 Mile House on June 14 — just over halfway through his 1,200-kilometre trip.

Kuntz is described as Caucasian, 5'11" and well-built with dark eyes and dark hair. He's also missing half of his thumb.

Officials said he's believed to have been sleeping on the side of the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.