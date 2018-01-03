The Sea-to-Sky Highway is closed in both directions Tuesday night north of Squamish due to a collision.

According to Drive B.C., the closure begins at the Cheekeye River Bridge.

Laura Tamblyn Watts, who was heading to her family cabin in Whistler, was on the highway when the incident happened.

She says she was on the highway north of Alice Lake around 7:30 p.m. PT when she came to a sudden stop.

"I was six or seven cars behind where the stop happened. I couldn't see what had happened but I figured something had occurred," Watts said.

The closure begins north of the Cheekeye River Bridge. (Google Maps)

Shortly after, she said multiple first responder vehicles started coming to the scene.

"It became clear it was a head-on collision between two vehicles and a very serious one," she said.

After some time, she said police started telling people to turn around.

Watts decided to turn back to Squamish and hunker down for the night.

"I was lucky enough to get just about the last hotel room in Squamish," she said.

Although police have not commented on the incident or any potential causes, Watts said it was dark and the highway was "a little bit slick."

"That is a very a twisty road and you have to be careful," she said. "It's become a terrible tragedy for some family somewhere."

There is currently no detour, but Drive B.C. estimates the highway will re-open between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. PT.