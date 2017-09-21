An elderly woman has died after being bumped by a mobility scooter in Coquitlam, and police are seeking help identifying the operator.

The 86-year-old fell to the ground after she was struck by the electric scooter at about 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the corner of Austin Avenue and Westview Street, according to a written statement from the RCMP.

Investigators believe she died of injuries caused by the fall.

"At this point, this looks like a tragic accident with no criminal intent," RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release. "But we still need to talk to the operator of the scooter to hear his side of the story."

Witnesses describe the man operating the scooter as white, 40 to 50 years old, of average build, with a full head of grey hair and possibly slurred speech. The scooter is said to be silver or grey with no basket on the front.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.