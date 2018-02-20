Scientists have completed an annual ice fishing expedition aimed at increasing the threatened burbot population in Kootenay Lake by harvesting their eggs.

Sarah Stephenson, a rare and endangered fish biologist with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, says they have been harvesting eggs from burbot on Moyie Lake — located 25 km south of Cranbrook — and bringing them to a hatchery for eventual release into Kootenay Lake since 2009.

"We catch burbot there because that population is doing well. And we catch males and females and we harvest their eggs and fertilize them on site and deliver them to a hatchery," said Stephenson.

Burbot — also known as freshwater ling cod — are in decline because of over-harvesting and habitat changes caused by the Libby Dam on the Kootenai River in Montana. The name of the Kootenay River is spelled differently in the U.S.

Seven millions eggs were harvested from Moyie Lake this year. That sounds like a lot, but Stevenson says "one big fish can have up to a million eggs."

The eggs are then transported to the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, one of the many partners in burbot conservation strategy, who run a hatchery. The burbot are raised for six months and can then be released into the Kootenai River and Kootenay Lake.

Long term goals

Stephenson says the transplanted fish are doing well and estimates there are about 10,000 adult burbot from the releases surviving in the lake and river.

She says they will likely have to continue the harvesting from Moyie Lake for the next couple of years until they can get that adult number up to 17,000.

"They are spawning, but we don't know if the spawned young are surviving," Stephenson said.

"Burbot need temperatures under six degrees to spawn in, but when they hatch they need it to be a bit warmer, both for food but also for their development."

Stephenson says they have been working with Libby Dam and partners to determine what other factors are critical for the burbot populations to thrive.

"Long term, it's going to need more than just hatchery supplementation."

With files from Daybreak South