For a recent graduate from performing arts school, allegations of sexual harassment in the Canadian film and theatre world bring a sense of great loss.

Albert Schultz, former artistic director of Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre, resigned from his role Thursday after four women filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual battery and harassment.

In an interview with All Points West host Jason D'Souza, Julie Mombourquette said she was grateful to the actors who came forward but also concerned about what the blow to the respected theatre company means for young actors.

"I have friends of mine in Toronto who have auditioned for the company," said Mombourquette, who graduated from Victoria's Canadian College of Performing Arts last year.

"That's a dream come true for those girls, a company like that." She said another colleague who's an aspiring director is "heartbroken."

None of the allegations against Schultz and Soulpepper Theatre Company have been proven in court, and Schultz has issued a statement saying he plans to defend himself against them.

But the case has reverberated through the closely connected theatre community across the country.

Michael Shamata, the artistic director of Victoria's Belfry Theatre, who had worked with Schwartz and Soulpepper Theatre Company said he is shocked and saddened by the news.

Actress Julie Mombourquette, centre, in a school production of Mary Poppins, said the allegations against a respected Toronto theatre company are a blow for young actors. (Canadian College for Performing Arts)

"It's one thing to read about Kevin Spacey, it's another to read that this is going on right on our doorsteps," Shamata said.

Though the disclosures of alleged sexual harassment and abuse are new, he said the experience is widely shared, not just by women or in the theatre community.

"I'm a gay man, and when I was younger in the theatre I certainly had my own harassment issues," Shamata said.

His own approach to theatre has been to try to create a safe place where actors can take risks and be vulnerable.

'It's a very tiny industry'

Rebecca Hass, an opera singer and teacher at the Canadian College of Performing Arts, said she feels grateful for the women who came forward with their allegations but she feels some shame for remaining silent in the past about her own negative experiences.

"It's extremely difficult when you're a freelance artist to think you have any power when someone has the control to hire and fire," Hass said.

"It's a very tiny industry; theatre in Canada, opera in Canada," she said. "Everyone knows everyone else, and I can only imagine the fear they felt at burning bridges and thinking there would be no more work."

However, she said, she wanted to reassure young actors and performers that harassment and abuse are not "terribly common" in the theatre world, and it won't hurt their careers to call out bad behaviour.