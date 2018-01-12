A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

Environment Canada said freezing rain and snow are expected to redevelop throughout the region Friday.

The Chilliwack school district said that due to "unsafe weather conditions," all schools are closed for the day.

The University of the Fraser Valley's Abbotsford campus is open, but the campus located in Hope is closed. Students at the Abbotsford campus are being warned that the campus shuttle is running, but may be delayed due to road conditions.

Schools in Hope remain open and bus services are running.

Sprott Shaw College in Chilliwack is also closed today, as well as St. John Brebeuf Secondary School in Abbotsford.

Travel advisories for B.C. highways

Travel advisories are also in effect for Highway 7 between Mission and Hope, and for Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope.

Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The storm hit Thursday morning as snow pelted the area, making for treacherous driving conditions by Thursday night.

A special public avalanche warning has also been issued for B.C.'s interior ranges.

Driving 30 kilometers per hour out to Chilliwack. Roads conditions deteriorate after Abbotsford heading east on #highway1 pic.twitter.com/G4a5E9EHkt — @Meerakati