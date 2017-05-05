A privacy breach at a Cape Breton school has lessons for anyone using internet-connected devices.

Nova Scotia's privacy commissioner is investigating the incident that saw the school included on a list of thousands of web security cameras posted on a Russian website.

The unexpected broadcast brings awareness to the importance of securing internet-connected devices, said Brad Weldon, director of policy for the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of B.C.

"You really need to think... 'this is connecting to the internet. I should look and see what I need to do to secure it,'" Weldon said, pointing out the footage from the Cape Breton school displays the text "change password."

"The manufacturer couldn't have been more clear about what needed to happen, but it looks like it just wasn't noticed."

In 2010, the B.C. government amended the School Act to allow the installation of surveillance cameras with the purpose of protecting the safety of individuals in a school facility or on school land, an individual's belongings in a school facility or on school land or school property.

"Our guidance for public sector video surveillance suggests that information should only be retained as long as is necessary until you know that you've had an incident," he told Robyn Burns, host of CBC Radio's All Points West.

"So, somewhere in the course of a week I'd think you'd know whether you needed to access [the footage]."

Effectiveness of surveillance questioned

The guidelines in the amended School Act also require the Parent Advisory Council to review, yearly, the use of surveillance technology to assess its effectiveness.

The recordings aren't monitored and are only reviewed after an incident has occurred in most situations, which limits the effectiveness of the tool in improving students' safety, he said.

"I think it's up to us to decide whether we think it's proportional to the cost of having to repaint a wall because somebody spray painted it, versus the ongoing surveillance of children who are just going about their daily business most of the time," Weldon added in regards to the protection of school property.

After working with the Ministry of Education and various B.C. school districts on issues of privacy and access to information, he says that he wouldn't expect to see a situation like the incident in Cape Breton emerge from the province.

"Our experience has been that they're quite sophisticated and they don't take any of these responsibilities lightly."

Securing all devices

He says the pervasiveness of internet-connected devices in homes — from nanny cams to doorbells — opens the wider conversation of securing these devices and protecting your day-to-day routine from prying eyes.

"There's a real desire by manufacturers to have these devices work smoothly out of the box, but that flies in the face of putting in place the security requirements that insure these things aren't available and potentially being misused by… people with more malevolent intentions," Weldon told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

"Unfortunately efficient out of the box means not terribly secure."

With files from the CBC's On The Coast and All Points West