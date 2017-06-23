Thousands of Grade 12 students across the province wrote the only mandatory provincial exam on Friday. (CBC)

School's out for summer — but for thousands of high schoolers graduating across B.C., it won't be out forever.

On Friday, Grade 12 students wrote the only mandatory provincial exam that stood between them and a world without recess, principals and gym class.

And while many students might be ready to throw their textbooks and binders into the nearest dumpster, some say they're taking home philosophies that will continue to shape their lives and careers.

CBC News visited Charles Tupper Secondary School and asked students about the most important lesson they learned in high school.

Vince Bacarac, District Student Council's co-president

Vince Bacarac plans to study applied sciences at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and hopes to dive deep into biochemistry. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Vince Bacarac says he wouldn't have made some of his closest friends, if he'd never pushed himself out of his comfort zone.

He finished his high school career as one of the co-presidents of the Vancouver District Student's Council — a group that brings together students from all 18 high schools to solve policy issues and organize events.

"You meet people from all around Vancouver," he said. "One of the things I really appreciate about high school ... is being able to expand yourself and meet new people. You can really make some really good friendships.

He said he learned how to take risks throughout high school — and plans to bring that mindset to UBC as he pursues a career in biochemistry.

Bonny Miseljic, from farm to fork

Bonny Miseljic is going into the culinary arts and hopes to one day run her own small restaurant — or even try her hand at farming. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

After years spent inside a classroom, Bonny Miseljic says she's figured out the formula to success: you get what you put in.

"I just ended up working the hardest I could, no matter what subject — math, calculus, everything," she said. "I think if people really try hard to work hard, they'll do good."

Miseljic says students should always trust their instincts — and that will lead them to make the right decisions.

She plans on learning the culinary arts after high school and hopes to one day open up a small restaurant — or even a farm.

Zach Goldthorpe, next head of the UN?

Zachary Goldthorp was the class valedictorian and plans to pursue a career in international relations. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Zach Goldthorpe says it's important to try new things when you're in Grade 12.

"This is your last chance before you're going to get really busy with university!"

Goldthorpe says he joined the debate club on a whim when he was in Grade 10 and has since become an avid public speaker. He says it changed his life. He was the class valedictorian and is traveling to Greece over the summer to complete in a global debating tournament.

"Moving towards university, if you kind of keep that mindset, you never know where it will lead."

Goldthorpe hopes to one day work at the UN after he earns a degree in business at the University of British Columbia.

Lucia Dekleer: Bring on the NEB

Lucia Dekleer will pursue her bachelor's degree in environmental engineering at the University of Northern British Columbia. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Lucia Dekleer dove deep into the sciences during her senior year, and she says it taught her how to learn from her mistakes. After all, scientists have been doing it for centuries.

"You're not always going to get things right the first time. That's OK — it's just part of the scientific method.," she said. "You just have to try, try again. It's a bit of a cliché saying, but it's just so true."

Dekleer is gearing up for a four year environmental engineering program that starts at UNBC — and she's already got big plans after she earns her degree.

"I'm really passionate about the environment," she said. "Dream job: I'll be working for the National Energy Board of Canada. I want to be in control of all the hydro dams, all the solar panels."