Province converts Prince George school district to ward system against board's wishes

B.C.'s Ministry of Education is converting Prince George School District 57 into a ward system, against the wishes of the elected school board but with the support of the mayors of the outlying communities of Mackenzie and Valemount.

Until now, the board has been elected using an at-large system, meaning everyone in the district votes for a slate of candidates to represent the entire region.

The change means that in October 2018 people in the Mackenzie and Robson Valley areas will vote for one representative each, while the remaining five trustees are voted for by people in and around Prince George.

The Prince George School District extends over 400 kilometres from Mackenzie in the northwest to Valemount in the southeast. (B.C. Ministry of Education)

"We are making the changes ... to better reflect local communities," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

"Schools in their communities face unique challenges and allowing for trustees to represent those areas will better address those challenges."

Small communities feel left out

The district covers a large tract of land in north-central B.C., with most of the population centred around the greater Prince George area, with a population of over 86,000 people.

This means Mackenzie — 180 kilometres north and with just over 3,000 people — often feels ignored, said the community's mayor, Pat Crook.

Mackenzie, B.C., is home to about 3,500 people, with an overwhelming majority employed in forestry. (Chris Corday/CBC)

"I have teachers that have left Mackenzie to go to Prince George emailing me back to say the difference in response to repairs to classrooms in Prince George is dramatically different than it is in Mackenzie," he said.

"Basically everybody on the board is elected in Prince George because they have bigger numbers. Nobody in Mackenzie would really have much of a chance."

A letter from the Village of Valemount — which is nearly 300 kilometres southeast of Prince George and has just 1,000 people — also supported the change, saying a "local trustee position would provide consistent representation" for the area.

Underrepresentation for Prince George?

However, the change was opposed by the current school board, which argued it will result in an underrepresentation of Prince George students.

"Ninety-two percent of the student population is in Prince George, so when you have five seats of seven [for the city], that's not an equal representation" said board chair Tim Bennett.

In a letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming sent Feb. 28, Bennett said the board unanimously supported maintaining the at-large system, expressing concern about underrepresentation and the fact that people in Prince George were not consulted about the change.

However, he said now that a decision had been made, the board would be working to make the change, including updating its bylaws to allow for members to vote without being physically present at a meeting.

Both Crook and Bennett noted other school boards in the region use a ward system.

"It's not a new thing," Crook said.

Changes to other school boards

The reconfiguration of the Prince George school board is not the only change the Ministry is making ahead of October's elections.

In School District 59 (Peace River-South), two wards are being combined into one due to a reduction of students in the Pouce Coupe area, and School District 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap) has had its number of trustees reduced from nine to five at the request of its current board, following the firing of the previous board in 2016.