Environment Canada has renewed snowfalls warnings for the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

The agency said it expects around five to 15 centimetres of fresh powder Sunday.

The Alex Fraser Bridge was closed around 4:30 PT due to the weather.

Metro Vancouver has already seen about 20 centimetres of snow since Friday, causing traffic headaches and widespread power outages.

On Sunday, a large tree came down on three houses in the 2100 block of East 6th Avenue in Vancouver. No one was injured, but neighbours said trees have fallen in the past due to the weight of snow.

One home's awning was destroyed when this tree toppled over on Sunday. (Instagram/vancouverisms)

Monday school closures

Several schools in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have cancelled classes Monday as the region continues to be one of the hardest hit by a snowy weather pattern.

Meteorologist Jennifer Hay said the eastern part of the region has seen between 40 and 60 centimetres of snow since Friday — an unusual amount at this time of year.

"We've been calling this an old fashioned winter because it's not historically really significant," she told CBC News. "But in the last few years of memory, it's like, 'What is going on?'"

Chilliwack, Langley and Abbotsford districts said schools would be closed to children and staff Monday.

The Fraser Cascades District in Hope said the same, adding that no buses would be running either.