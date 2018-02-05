Two Kelowna men are in custody and face potential charges after allegedly ramming school buses into each other causing substantial damage.

At around 1 a.m. Monday, Kelowna RCMP responded to the incident in a church parking lot on Highway 33 in the city's Rutland neighbourhood.

Witnesses reported seeing two school buses being driven in what was described as a reckless, dangerous and destructive manner, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the two buses wedged together, one left idling, and both with extensive damage.

Police tracked the suspects by following fresh footprints in the snow.

18- and 19-year-old men face charges

"Armed with detailed suspect descriptors, provided by eye witnesses at the scene, our general duty officers were able to track down and arrest two males, they believe took an active role in intentionally damaging the school buses," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Police said in addition to the bus damage, other property in the area was also damaged.

The school buses were later dislodged and removed from the scene with the help of a towing company.

An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both of Kelowna, face possible charges.