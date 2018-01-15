RCMP in Lake Country, B.C. are continuing their investigation into a collision between a school bus and a dump truck Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. PT in the community north of Kelowna, at Okanagan Centre Road East and Oceola Road.

RCMP learned from witnesses at the scene that the school bus had entered the intersection from a stopped position when it struck the driver's side of the dump truck.

Police said the force of the impact caused extensive damage to the front end of the school bus and pushed the white dump truck into the ditch.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were examined at the scene by paramedics and the driver of the bus, a man in his sixties, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said police.

"It was certainly quite fortunate that the bus operator had, just moments prior, delivered the last of his young passengers to a school nearby," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

"There would have been a strong likelihood of significant injuries sustained, given the extent of damage to both commercial vehicles, had there been students on board the bus."

So far, no charges have been laid in the collision.

Police are asking witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact Lake Country RCMP.