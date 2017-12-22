A crash involving a school bus and a trailer loaded with rowing shells left two drivers hurt and a dozen students shaken on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.

The vehicles collided on Renfrew Road in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., just before 8 a.m. The truck was towing the trailer, and a boat came loose and flew through the school bus windshield when the crash occurred.

The stern of the boat broke the glass and went over the driver's seat. (Rod Park/CHEK News)

RCMP said both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A statement said 12 students from George Bonner elementary and Ecole Cobble Hill were shaken, but otherwise unhurt.

"The fact that no one was more seriously injured was miraculous," said Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden.

The bus and the truck, which is affiliated with the Canadian Amateur Rowing Association, had to be towed from the scene.

The officer said winter road conditions were the primary cause of the crash, reminding drivers to slow down and be prepared for black ice at this time of year.

The bus driver had non-life threatening injuries, and a few children had minor injuries. (Rod Park/CHEK News)

With files from Rod Park/CHEK News