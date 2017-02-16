The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed serial killer Cody Legebokoff's application to appeal his four first-degree murder convictions.

Legebokoff killed three women and a 15-year-old girl in northern B.C. between 2009 and 2010.

In September 2014 a B.C. Supreme Court Justice in Prince George sentenced Legebokoff to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Before the proceedings in 2014 Legebokoff's lawyer applied to have the trial moved to Vancouver but his application was rejected by B.C. Supreme Court Judge Glen Parrett.

Parrett only provided his reasons for dismissing the application after Legebokoff was convicted. That was the basis for Legebokoff's lawyer sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

As is common practice, the high court did not give its reason for dismissing the application for an appeal.

The application to the Supreme Court of Canada came after Legebokoff's previous attempt at a new trial was heard in the B.C. Court of Appeal and ultimately dismissed in September 2016.