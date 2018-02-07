On an island with only 350 residents and an average age of 60, a few families at risk of losing their homes translates to a housing crisis.

About 40 of those residents turned out this week to a community strategy session following news that several of the island's few remaining young families face possible displacement from the sale of their rented homes.

"We don't have a lot of young families," Paul Brent, one of two Islands Trust trustees for Saturna, told On the Island host Gregor Craigie. "And so if we have five rental homes with five young families that are up for sale and those young families could be displaced, that is a crisis for our island."

"They are extremely important to the community, for the vibrancy of this community," Brent said.

Katie Dentry's family is among those facing the possible loss of their rental homes. Their Victoria-based landlords informed them they plan to list the Saturna house for sale in June.

"We're a family of four, we've got two little girls under the age of three and there's not a lot of long-term affordable housing on Saturna," Dentry said.

"We're definitely a little concerned about what our prospects are."

Saturna resident Katie Dentry said in the last five years several young families have moved to Saturna Island and the community does not want to lose them because of unstable housing. (Katie Dentry)

Dentry said more than half the children on Saturna are living in unstable housing, which includes rental homes that are for sale, about to be listed for sale, seasonally available, or in poor condition.

"In the last five years we've seen a surge in young families wanting to make Saturna their home, and we've had many move here full-time, or purchase property with the hope of moving here down the road," she said. "We do not want to lose the gains that this community has made."

Brent said Sunday's community meeting did not dwell on the problem, but focused on possible solutions for the families currently in unstable housing arrangements and the wider shortage of affordable housing on the island.

As a short-term solution, Brent said, residents agreed to contact friends and neighbours with homes that are infrequently occupied.

Approaching absentee owners

"We're going to approach them as friends and say, 'You know, we have needs on the island and good young families, would you be prepared to rent your house?'" he said. "This has worked in the past."

Brent said residents at the meeting supported the idea of raising money to pay for an island resident to take a property management training program and assume that role to ease the concerns of absentee owners who might rent their homes.

Brent said Saturna Island also has land that is zoned for affordable housing, but no funding to build on it.

A child participates in the annual Intertidal Safari event on Saturna Island. At a community meeting Sunday, Saturna Island residents supported various strategies for helping young families at risk of losing their rental homes. (Katie Dentry)

Some residents have said they are prepared to donate a share of the money required to build, while others have said they could make an investment with a modest return, Brent said. Others have expressed interest in offering private mortgages at low interest or no interest to help their young neighbours buy a home.

"These are not wealthy people, and despite that they're prepared to invest in their community," Brent said.

Dentry was moved by the community's support.

"Our island has a motto: 'Saturna provides,'" she said.

With files from CBC Radio One's On the Island.