A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gun in an apartment building, resulting in the bullet going through the wall and striking a man in another unit.

The incident happend on Nov. 4, at 10:15 a.m. at 805 Holt Street on Kamloops' North Shore.

RCMP said a gunshot was fired following an argument between two men in a neighbouring apartment. Police said one of the men involved in the altercation was carelessly holding a firearm when it went off.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was treated and released the same day.

The investigation led Kamloops RCMP to a residence in Paul Lake, a rural community in Kamloops, where the suspect, who was previously known to police, was arrested.

He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.