A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for robbing and sexually assaulting two women in what police called an "extremely disturbing" attack near the University of Victoria.

David Hope, 45, forced his way into the students' ground floor apartment on Jan 27, 2016, and assaulted them inside.

After the attack, the Saskatoon man herded both women — international students in their 20s — to a bank machine and forced them to withdraw money.

He fled but was arrested and charged in Saskatoon a few months later. He was brought back to stand trial in Victoria.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge sentenced him on charges of break and enter, robbery, unlawful confinement and sexual assault last week. Less time served, Hope will spend five years and one month behind bars.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich police said the "extremely disturbing" incident was traumatizing to the victims and community.

"I think the entire community was shocked by these events," said Leslie. "And certainly that area of the community was definitely fearful and feeling uneasy in their own homes."

