Former hockey tough guy Sasha (Pit Bull) Lakovic has died according to reports.

The 45-year-old was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer last year.

R.I.P. Sasha Lakovic. Condolences to his family — @27MilanLucic

Hey grapes. Greg lakovic here. My brother sasha lakovic is losing battle against cancer. Could you say few words on coaches corner for us — @veso_lakovic

Lakovic grew up in East Vancouver, fighting his way into pro hockey and a NHL career that spanned 37 games split between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames.

He also played for 15 different minor league teams in a career that spanned a dozen years and over 100 fights.

In the mid-1990s Lakovic starred with the Vancouver Voodoo roller hockey team. He also worked as an actor playing Russian player Boris Mikhailov in the 2004 hockey movie Miracle.

In 2015, Lakovic described to CBC News how much he was suffering as a result of concussions sustained in his playing days.

Lakovic was married with four children and was living in West Kelowna.