A driver in New Westminster, B.C. racked up more than $736 in fines after receiving two distracted driving tickets within seven minutes of each other on Tuesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old male — driving a Dodge Journey — received both tickets for using an electronic device while driving.

The first ticket was issued in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue and the second one was received just two kilometres away, seven minutes later in the 600 block of 20th Street.

The infractions also resulted in an eight point penalty on his licence.

The New Westminster Police Department Traffic Unit tweeted about the incident, imploring drivers to put the phone down when driving.

Supt. Davis Wendell with RCMP E Division says more than 300,000 tickets for electronic device use have been handed out in the province since 2010.

In 2017, ICBC said distracted driving kills more British Columbians a year than impaired driving, accounting for nearly 78 deaths on B.C. roads annually.

Throughout March, police officers across B.C. are carrying out a distracted driving blitz, stepping up enforcement.