It took 250 kilograms of turkey, 180 kilograms of potatoes, 300 litres of gravy, 120 pies, and 120 volunteers to create a special Christmas meal shared by 1000 people in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Christmas Day.

Those numbers provide a snapshot of what was happening at the Salvation Army Vancouver Harbour Light during its annual community Christmas Day meal on Monday.

The Harbour Light has been holding this Christmas meal for over 60 years according to executive director Jim Coggles.

"It's about coming alongside and helping our neighbour, those who are down and out, those who are struggling to make ends meet," said Coggles.

Jim Coggles, executive director with the Salvation Army Vancouver Harbour Light says the organization has been holding it's annual Christmas meal for over 60 years. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Coggles says the organization provides 10 community meals every week, but they go the extra mile on Christmas to brighten the mood.

"Many people here are going through very difficult times. We've gone through a lot of preparation to [create] a jovial spirit. You know we've had piano music and Christmas music playing and lighthearted volunteers, so it's really about celebration today," he said.

Volunteers at the Vancouver Harbour Light served guests at the table on Christmas day. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Joshua Iorfida-Bonneville, a client at the treatment centre at Harbour Light, said he chose to volunteer at the Christmas meal as part of the process for his treatment.

"I think it's amazing, honestly. There's so much energy and spirit. It's a really nice feeling to be a part of it," Iorfida-Bonneville said.

"I know a lot of people benefit from it, and I know myself personally I've gotten a lot from it ... I hope that they continue to do what they do for years to come."