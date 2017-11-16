The Salvation Army is discontinuing a 30-year tradition of placing a giant Christmas tree on top of a nine-storey hotel in Prince George due to a combination of logistics and safety concerns.

"We are taking the time to re-imagine what the symbol of the Tree of Lights really represents for Prince George," said Prince George Salvation Army Captain Neil Wilkinson.

The campaign involves putting a large tree on top of the Coast Inn of the North in downtown Prince George. It starts out completely dark and then is slowly lit up as donations to the Salvation Army roll in.

​'I can tell you that one of the suggestions is locating the tree out by Mr. PG' - Neil Wilkinson

Wilkinson said though popular, the campaign is challenging for the people in charge of getting the tree to the roof.

"Many, many man hours stringing the tree, and then winching the tree up, so it's not just a safety thing, it's also the resources that are required to get the tree on the roof of the Coast Inn of the North," he explained.

"We're just re-imagining whether that's the most wise use of the partnerships we have."

Wilkinson said the logistics of hoisting at tree to the top of the Coast Inn of the North may not be the best use of resources for the Salvation Army. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Wilkinson said the Salvation Army plans to bring the campaign back in 2018 after they find a new, less challenging location for the tree.

​"I can tell you that one of the suggestions is locating the tree out by Mr. PG," he said, referencing the city's iconic mascot.

"A place that would provide a little more logistical safety for us to erect the tree every year."

He also said he hoped people in Prince George would continue to donate to the Salvation Army through other annual initiatives such as the Christmas Kettle program.

Mr. PG greets visitors to Prince George at the intersection of Highways 16 and 97. Its location is among suggestions for a 2018 venue for the Savation Army's Christmas tree. (The Exploration Place)

For more stories from Prince George, follow CBC Daybreak North on Facebook.