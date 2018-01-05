A 22-year-old Saltspring Island man has been charged with murdering his mother.

Martin Galen Vandenberg was charged with the second degree murder of his mother, Heather Jones, 47. In a release, police say he was arrested "without incident" Friday.

"We understand that the news of Heather's death was shocking to all those who knew her and to the close knit community of Saltspring Island," Sgt. John Ferguson of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said in a release.

The alleged crime took place Dec. 7, 2017. Police were called just before noon to a house on Maliview Drive, on the northern end of the Gulf Island, where Jones' body was found.

Police say Vandenberg will make a court appearance Jan. 9.