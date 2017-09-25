A teenager has died after an accidental weekend shooting on Salt Spring Island, Mounties say.

The young man was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning and was rushed to hospital in Vancouver, where he died the same day.

Five other young people were in the home where the injured teen was found, according to RCMP, but investigators have not released any details about whether they were involved in the shooting.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to help local RCMP with its investigation, along with the coroners service.

The Gulf Island School District has said it is offering support to staff and students affected by the accidental death.

Authorities have not released the name of the dead boy or revealed where he went to school.