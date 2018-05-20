Salmon season: How to savour different species

Salmon is a favourite staple for many Vancouverites. But some still don't know the differences between West Coast species.

Thankfully, Wayne Sych, the executive chef at Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House, does.

Sockeye is the most common salmon for Vancouver diners. "Super flavourful," Sych says. (CBC)

Coho salmon is a smaller fish, weighing about 10 to 12 pounds, he told Our Vancouver host Gloria Macarenko.

"Not a lot of oil content. Very conducive to grilling, baking, pan-frying. It's lighter flesh. Not a ton of over-the-top flavour," Sych said.

Pink salmon has little oil and is typically canned. (CBC)

Sockeye salmon is probably the most common salmon in the city.

"Deep red flesh. A fairly dense salmon. Super flavourful," he said.

Spring salmon, also known as chinook or king salmon, is "really buttery," Sych says. (CBC)

Pink salmon is really light, Sych said.

"Pink salmon and chum salmon. These have very minimal oil. This is what you're going to find in canned salmon. Really small fish," he said.

Spring salmon is also known as chinook or king salmon.

"It's the biggest salmon. It can grow up to 50, 60 pounds," Sych said. "A lot of oil. It's really buttery. Delicate texture."

He shared his recipe for grilled salmon with potato salad with Our Vancouver.

Grilled salmon with potato salad

Serves four.

Ingredients

4 x 6 oz. salmon filets, skin on bones removed

30 ml olive oil

salt

Dressing:

50 ml red wine vinegar

15 ml honey

10 ml lemon juice

5 ml Dijon mustard

½ clove garlic minced

140 ml vegetable oil

60 ml olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

80 ml French green beans, blanched and cooled

12 grape tomatoes, halved

12 green olives, quartered

200 ml diced purple potatoes, blanched and cooled

200 ml diced yellow flesh potatoes, blanched and cooled

2 small eggs, hard boiled

15 ml fresh basil, torn

15 ml Italian parsley, chopped

Directions

For the dressing, mix the lemon juice, red wine vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard and garlic. Whisk the oils in a slow steady stream into the vinegar mixture until all is incorporated, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

To assemble the salad, place the green beans, grape tomatoes, olives, potatoes, basil and parsley in a mixing bowl. Toss with dressing until well-coated, reserve any extra dressing. Assemble the salad on a serving plate, and place the hard boiled eggs around.

Preheat barbecue to medium. Brush flesh side of salmon with olive oil, and season with salt. Clean and oil grates of barbecue. Lay salmon flesh side down on hot grill and grill 3-4 minutes. Turn over and grill another 3-4 minutes or until salmon is medium. Place salmon on top of potato salad and drizzle any extra dressing over salmon.