Parks Canada says salmon have returned to spawn in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino, B.C., thanks to a restoration project in one of the largest creeks in the area.

A culvert that was installed under a road in the park reserve interrupted the flow of water in Sandhill Creek for decades — preventing a healthy salmon run.

In recent years, the culvert also started to fail. It has now been replaced with a bridge that does not interfere with the creek.

Park superintendent Karen Haugan says the bridge was finished months ago, but staff had to wait to see if the salmon would return to spawn in the restored habitat.

"We saw an effect within the first three to four months. We started getting about 15 coho salmon up the stream, and the surprising one was the 16 chum salmon," she said.

"That was a species we were pleasantly surprised to see come back."

A new bridge was built to replace the culvert that was interrupting the flow of Sandhill Creek. (Parks Canada)

Salmon run expected to grow

Haugan hopes it will be the start of a larger salmon run in the years ahead in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

"With the amount of water and the nice flow with the stream going through, we are expecting it to increase over the years."

Returning salmon to the creek is also important for the larger ecosystem in the park reserve, she added.

"Salmon help. When they spawn in there and they die, they replenish the whole area and it makes the ecosystem much more rich," she said.

The survival rates for young salmon are also expected to improve in Sandhill Creek because the fish will be able to access calm tributaries that will provide a safe haven from predators.

The restoration of Sandhill Creek is one of the largest rehabilitation projects ever undertaken in the park reserve.

Parks Canada tapped into available federal infrastructure funds and worked with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Central West Coast Forest Society on the project.