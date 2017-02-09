A 22-year-old man allegedly shot by police at a Salmon Arm car wash last month is scheduled to appear in a Kamloops court Thursday on two dozen criminal charges.

Kaymen Winter, whose family alleges he was the person shot by police, is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head in a Kamloops hospital.

The RCMP say they shot a suspect who was trying to flee the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Avenue around 12:20 a.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 30, but haven't named the suspect.

The RCMP say they were responding to a theft in progress when a suspect triying to flee the scene was shot by police during an altercation.

Winter is facing a total of 24 criminal charges for an incident in Salmon Arm on that same day including, multiple counts of possession of stolen property, two counts mischief and one count each of theft, dangerous operation of a vehicle, resisting a peace officer and carrying or threatening to use a weapon.

Thursday's court appearance is for a bail hearing. None of the allegations has been proven in court.

B.C.'s Independent Investigation Office is looking into the police-involved shooting. The IIO is a civilian-led agency tasked with investigating officer-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

With files from Brady Strachan