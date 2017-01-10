If you are looking for a place to skate in the Thompson-Okanagan, Bert Revel has just the rink for you.

His own.

The front lawn of his long-time Salmon Arm home on 30th Street sports a sheet of freshly-groomed, daily-maintained ice.

The homemade ice rink is part of an annual tradition.

"It started a number of years ago when my grandson and his parents came up for Christmas," said Revel.

"They're avid skaters, and we love hockey, so when he came up I thought I'll make a little skating pond on my front lawn."

Covers 40 square metres

Revel packed snow together to create a flat surface on his typically slanted front yard.

The family used the small rink for skating practice and hockey drills — it was an instant family hit.

Bert's grandson, Sam, and son-in-law Craig Shaw playing hockey on the homemade rink. (Bert Revel)

"Now every time he comes up for Christmas I say, shall I make the little pond?' And he says 'Oh yes, Grandad.'"

Revel has been making the rink for his grandson Sam for the last eight years and during that time his "little pond" has grown in size.

"As his skating has improved, the skating pond has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger. It now covers 400 square feet on my front lawn."

Open to the public, weather permitting

Revel's family has since returned home to Victoria following Christmas and he now hopes others will enjoy the rink as much as his grandson does.

He's posted a sign on his front driveway inviting people to "come here and skate on the little ice rink."

"The effort of making the skating rink, it seemed it would be nice if somebody else could use it," said Revel.

"Maybe somebody will see the sign and hopefully they come in and do a little skating."

Bert Revel made this skating rink, complete with a hockey net, on his front lawn. (Bert Revel)

As of Tuesday morning, no one had taken Revel up on his offer but he's hoping to see skaters on his front lawn soon.

He said the rink is weather dependent, but with the current chilly temperatures, the ice is in great condition.

"Please come and use it, if you're small enough and don't mind skating on a small surface."

"It's ready to go."