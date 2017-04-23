A number of homes in Salmon Arm are under evacuation order, due to water runoff creating slope instability.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the following ten properties in the Silver Creek area are under the order:

The affected properties are at 1605, 1615, 1618, 1626, 1629, 1635, 1648, 1652, 1655 and 1656 Salmon River Road.

Residents are being told to only take critical items, if they are available, and to leave the area immediately.

They are also asked to take pets in kennels or on leash, and to not use more vehicles than necessary.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the Shuswap Emergency Program at 250-833-8985.