The province's police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Salmon Arm car wash early Monday.

In a statement, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. PT Monday.

RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police.

The man was transported to hospital. His condition is not known.

At least two police cruisers were covered in blue tarps outside the car wash Monday morning and the business was cordoned off.

'Very serious police incident'

"We want to apologize to all of our great car wash customers, but due to a very serious police incident last night it will be closed today," said a post on the Xcalibur Car Wash Facebook page Monday morning.

The IIO says investigators will now work to obtain physical evidence from the scene and will be interviewing witnesses.

Any potential witnesses are asked to come forward.