Salmon Arm city council has unanimously voted to support a soapbox race this summer after a successful council presentation from one of the community's young residents.

Eight-year-old Brody Savoie — wearing a dress shirt and bow tie while standing on a step stool — appeared before council last week to make his pitch.

"I got the idea from my toy car that I got and I also got the idea from Red Bull soapbox racing. I wanted to do one here in Salmon Arm," said Savoie.

"We go down a hill and there's obstacles."

Second idea he's pitched at City Hall

Last year, Brody successfully pitched an annual Friendship Day to mayor and council.

He wrote a letter and pushed to get his name on the agenda.

"Mayor Nancy Cooper, I don't think, had much of a choice but to let him come to council. He spoke so confidently and comfortably and pushed through with the event two years in a row, that they were very accepting of his new idea," said Brody's mother, Michelle Kuster.

"I know Brody, and when he gets an idea in his head he just goes for it and I try to support him."

Savoie gave the presentation himself with only a little prior guidance from his mother.

He explained to council that the soapbox race would be divided into age categories with participants each building their own homemade push car.

The race will be held on Saturday, June 24 — participants will race their cars down Hudson Avenue and be judged on creativity, speed and performance.

'I have quite a few ideas'

Savoie said he still has lots to do before the event.

"I need to make a soapbox for myself and need to plan the obstacles."

"And we have to get insurance," he said, following a reminder from his mom, who says she will help Brody secure insurance, as well as assist him with logistics.

Savoie hopes to "have as many [soapbox cars] as possible," though he will only hint at what is in store for his own homemade cart.

"I've been thinking about this for awhile so I have quite a few ideas. It's aerodynamic," he said.

More information about the event will be posted on the downtown Salmon Arm website.

With files from Daybreak South.