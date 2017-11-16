A Surrey woman is suing Saje Natural Wellness for injuries she alleges she sustained after using the company's clay Shut Eye eye mask.

In a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Julie Hyuna Lee claims that on Sept. 15, 2016, she heated up the microwavable clay inserts in a microwave oven and when she went to remove then, they exploded.

"Hitting the plaintiff in the face, arms, hands and body," according to the court documents.

The documents allege she suffered burns to her face, chest, left arm and hand among other injuries.

The Vancouver company, which was founded by a husband and wife duo with the goal of offering 100 per cent natural, plant-derived products as an alternative to pharmaceutical medicine, said the product was limited edition and is no longer being sold.

The company, which recently opened several locations across the U.S., said it's unable to comment further at this time, since it's involved in litigation.

"The wellness of our community members is of the upmost importance to us, and we take it incredibly seriously. What we are able to share is that we are doing everything we can to support this process," it said in an email to CBC News.

The company has yet to file a a statement of defence in response to the allegations.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.