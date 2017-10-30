Investigators are comparing DNA from human remains found on a B.C. farm last week with that of a young Vernon woman who went missing in the spring, her family says.

Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on a north Okanagan farm reached out to the parents of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux on Friday, asking them to provide samples of their blood, according to her father, Darcy Genereaux.

Both he and the missing woman's mother, Laurie Nixon, visited the local RCMP detachment the same day to have blood drawn.

"It's not a very fun day," Darcy Genereaux told CBC News. "We just want to know where our little girl is. [I want] my daughter to be safe and happy somewhere, myself."

He asked when he might hear if there's a match with the remains but didn't get a definitive answer. In the meantime, he said he feels "worse every day."

Clockwise from L: Ashley Simpson (ashleysimpson.com); Caitlin Potts (RCMP); Deanna Wertz (RCMP)

Traci Genereaux was last heard from on May 29. She's one of at least five women who've gone missing since early 2016 in the region surrounding the Sagmoen family farm, located on Salmon River Road between Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Mounties have cautioned against speculating about a connection between the Oct. 21 discovery of human remains on the property and the missing women but say they are in contact with the women's families.

Traci Genereaux, left, and Nicole Bell both went missing in B.C. in 2017. Genereaux is a Vernon resident, last heard from on May 29. Bell was last seen in Sicamous on Sept. 2.

A search has been underway on the 9.7-hectare property for 12 days now. Police have not said whether the remains belong to one or more persons but describe the discovery as suspicious.

In early October, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a public warning to women and sex workers in the area, saying they were investigating an Aug. 28 incident involving a woman who reported she had been threatened by a man with a gun.

Investigators believe the woman had arranged a meeting with a man in the area of Salmon River Road using a website popular with sex workers and escorts.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, faces multiples charges, including firearms offences and uttering threats, in connection with that investigation. His family owns the farm at the heart of the investigation.

Sagmoen appeared in court last week and remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Nov. 23.