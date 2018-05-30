Residents of new Saanich tent city tired of being 'forced to hide'

A new tent city has been growing in a very visible area of the District of Saanich over the past few weeks — and organizers say visibility is exactly the point.

The tent city, near Uptown Mall, now has about 40 people and 30 tents, organizers say, and they are tired of being hidden away.

"We've been forced to hide out of sight for far too long," Bert Woldring told On The Island host Gregor Craigie.

"Now we're coming out into the light of day and just trying to show people just how large a problem it is."

Bert Woldring (left) and Crissy Brett are two organizers and supporters of the tent city. (Deborah Wilson/CBC)

Woldring says the tenters are fighting for more support and resources from the government. He says there has been some progress on that front, but it is coming too slowly.

Paul Christopher, a volunteer outreach worker, says the tent city so far is being kept in good shape and has toilets and garbage cans installed.

"It's very different, right now, than the courthouse," Christopher said.

Crissy Brett, another organizer of the tent city, says one of the root problems that needs to be addressed in the region is a lack of affordable housing, including creative housing options like laneway homes and modular homes.

"Each community needs to step up and figure out how to support people who don't belong in supported housing, who are senior citizens, or are just out of work and have no addiction or mental health issues," Brett said.

A new tent city has been growing in a very visible area of the District of Saanich over the past few weeks — and organizers say that’s exactly the point. 8:08

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Island