Police in the Victoria, B.C., area have issued a warning after two women were sexually assaulted in similar incidents in the last two weeks.

Saanich police say the first incident occurred around midnight on June 11, in the 4000 block of Larchwood Drive.

Two women were walking when one of them stopped to urinate in some nearby bushes. Police say a man on a bicycle approached her, jumped off the bike and sexually assaulted her before getting back on the bike and fleeing.

Then, around 11:30 p.m. on June 23, a group of four people was walking in the 4100 block of Torquay Drive when a woman walked down a pathway to urinate. Police say a man then ran at her and sexually assaulted her, fleeing when the rest of the group was alerted by the woman's yelling.

Police say both women gave similar descriptions of their attackers, but it's unclear whether it was the same man in both cases.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 25 years of age with brown hair, a thin build and a thin face, wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The bike in the first incident is described as a dark grey road bike with red rimmed tires.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Saanich police department, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.