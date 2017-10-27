A man Saanich police considered "armed and dangerous" was arrested on Thursday more than 200 kilometres away in Courtenay, B.C.

Michael Godolphin was wanted in connection with an incident at a Saanich drugstore earlier this week.

He's also accused of stealing an electric bicycle as he fled the scene.

Godolphin, 37, is slated to appear in court Friday on charges related to the Saanich robbery and additional incidents in Courtenay.

Nanaimo RCMP Cst. Gary O'Brien confirmed a report of a sighting of Godolphin in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

O'Brien said he was seen with a black electric bike, and also with a blue pickup bearing stolen licence plates.