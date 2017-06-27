He's back!

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds has returned to his hometown to film Deadpool 2, the sequel to Marvel's wildly successful superhero movie released last year.

Filming began this week. Reynolds shared a photo from the set on Instagram, saying it's "good to be back."

Reynolds' wife, actress Blake Lively, has also joined the actor on the West Coast. The couple took a private CPR course with a local instructor for infants and babies on Monday.

Both stars took to social media to encourage other parents — or anyone with children in their life — to take similar classes.

Dan Minster taught the class and described both parents as "absolutely fantastic people."

"It was quite an experience. I mean, it's Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively," he told CBC News.

"I didn't know it was going to be them beforehand, so it was quite a surprise when he comes around the corner and goes, 'hey, we're almost ready to do CPR training with you.'"

"I was like, 'alright. OK. Very good.'"

Reynolds posted a photo with Minster after the course.

The first Deadpool installment was shot in Vancouver two years ago with thousands of British Columbians hired as actors, crew members and extras. The city was easily recognizable throughout the movie.

The film went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, raking in $782.6 million at the box office.

20th Century Fox confirmed a sequel in April 2016.