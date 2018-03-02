While many rural B.C. municipalities are suffering from a shortage of nurses, the District of Kitimat in the northwest of the province has a small surplus thanks in part to an incentives program funded by the community itself.

Last week the province's auditor general released a report on nursing in the Northern Health Authority, which revealed that as of April 2017 the region was falling short of recruitment and retention goals, threatening patient safety.

However, the report also noted that Kitimat, along with the village of Burns Lake, had a surplus.

The report credited Northern Health's hiring practices in those communities for the success.

"Northern Health's hiring of relief staff and [registered nurses] into specialty training positions ... are above and beyond the usual complement required to run the facility," the report said.

"These positions contribute to retention by preventing [registered nurse] burnout and supporting professional development."

Every community in northern B.C. aside from Prince George is considered rural and remote under the Minstry of Health's definitions. (Office of the Auditor General of B.C.)

Rob Goffinet, chair of the Kitimat Health Advocacy Group and a district councillor, also credited an incentives program aimed at attracting medical professionals to the community.

Since 2003, Kitimat's municipal budget has included funding for the advocacy group to provide subsidies for medical professionals moving to the community.

For example, a new ultrasound technician coming to the hospital will receive a rental subsidy of $500 a month over six months.

Goffinet said one of the first recruits when the program started 15 years ago was a registered nurse who still lives and works in Kitimat.

"We sweeten the pie," he said of the advocacy group's role in recruitment efforts.

Housing challenge

Tania Dick, president of the Association of Registered Nurses of British Columbia, said housing is often one of the biggest challenges nurses face when moving to rural areas.

"Some communities... housing is just not available," she said.

The auditor general report suggested health authorities work with provincial and local governments to increase the amount of affordable housing available to nurses and other medical professionals.

It also pointed out other costs, such as heat, internet and cellphone service can be expensive in rural areas compared to more urban centres.​

Northern Health spokesperson Andrea Palmer said similar strategies are being adopted in communities where the nursing shortage is more acute.

For example, the city of Fort St. John, B.C., recently launched a "Move Up, You'll Love Living Here" campaign which Palmer said was "instrumental" in attracting a recent medical recruit.

A new campaign from the city of Fort St. John highlights the benefits of life in the northeast. (City of Fort St. John)

On the monetary side, the Peace River Regional District has built a scholarship program which offers up to $5,000 to students training to be registered nurses or registered practical provided they agree to two years of employment in the Peace River Regional District upon graduation.

Goffinet said the key is to have locals working with recruiters to highlight the benefits of a rural lifestyle.

"Local people advocating and trying to attract a trained professional to the health system in their community can advocate in an intense and beautiful way, where a recruiter may not be able to," he said.

"A welcoming advocate, a zest, a spirit, is very, very important."

