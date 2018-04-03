Rural B.C. library calls for provincial task force to increase funding

Rural libraries mean a lot to the communities they serve and are more than just a place to get lost in a book these days.

So says Burns Lake library director Susan Shienbein.

Schienbein says the library board is pushing for a provincial task force to look at rural library funding, because it wants to be able to provide all the services the community expects.

She says staff tries their best to satisfy their patrons' needs but funding isn't keeping pace with their constantly evolving role.

"They might be a technology person in the morning, and they might be a social worker in the afternoon," Schienbein told Daybreak North's Carolina de Ryk.

Schienbein says other communities have put similar motions forward in the past, but Burns Lake is taking the step of asking for a task force, so the province can better understand the situation.

"There's never been a call to actually put together a task force, and we think the people who can best help the government make sure that the funding is supporting these really-needed institutions is … those people that are boots on the ground in the communities," she said.

The library is a judgment-free space where people feel safe asking for help, Shienbein said, and staff at the Burns Lake branch offer assistance in writing resumés and cover letters, accessing the internet, filling out applications for government programs — most of which are only offered online now.

And she says that's just scratching the surface of the range of services a modern librarian is expected to provide.

Burns Lake councillor and library director Susan Schienbein wants to see the province create a task force to address the issue of funding for rural libraries. (Andrew Kurjata)

Schienbein says all these services come with their own expenses, from wages to equipment and the last time the province increased funding was almost 10 years ago.

"This issue has been raised by municipalities all across the province and yet we haven't seen any increase … we feel that it's time for B.C. to have a look at the funding that's being provided to public libraries."

She says the current funding formula is based on a per-capita model, but with the challenge of more people moving to urban centres, many rural libraries are stuck with minimum provincial funding.

Rural communities are forced to rely heavily on their regional partnerships, she says, and the Burns Lake Public Library's primary source of funding comes from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

"If we didn't get the same level of support from our regional district, we'd have to look at cutting back programs and services.

"We think this government is... interested in community engagement, they're interested in discussions… so we're hoping this is the right time to have a conversation."

