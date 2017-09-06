The B.C. Coroners Service says it's investigating two deaths as a result of a multi-vehicle crash which took place in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.

It says the two victims are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s.

Witnesses say the dump truck rolled down an incline through a gate at the construction site, ran over someone standing nearby and kept moving to hit three vehicles.

In a statement, Coquitlam RCMP say the dump truck was unoccupied when it rolled but only hit two vehicles.

They say the dump truck operator was one of the two killed. The dead woman was a passenger in one of the struck vehicles.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, six people were taken to hospital.

WorkSafeBC says it is investigating the incident, but does not have any details to share at this time.

Police are also investigating.

With files from Farrah Merali and Gian Paolo Mendoza