Natalie King of Kelowna, B.C., is headed to Australia Sunday for the Women's Rugby League World Cup, running Nov. 16 to Dec. 2.

"I love it ... never in a thousand years did I think I would be playing with a world cup on the line for Canada," said King, 33.

This is the first year Canada has fielded a team in the world tournament and King says the calibre of her competitors is daunting.

"It doesn't seem like it's real ... crazy excitement but at the same time it's terrifying," said King during CBC's Radio West.

King admitted that in the world of international professional rugby, Canada is a bit of an underdog.

The Canadian team's first match will kick off the tournament and put players against New Zealand, a team that has won the whole thing more than a few times.

Their second match will be against Papua New Guinea, a team known to be tough, and the third pits them against Australia itself, which won the tournament last year.

King — who has been conditioning in the gym everyday — says relying on teammates and rigorous preparation are key to victory.

King (front, centre right) has been playing rugby for over a decade and is excited to play on a world stage for the first time. (Natalie King)

Prior to the Nov. 16 kick-off, the Canadian team will spend a week in a training camp, running through its rugby plays and getting mentally prepared.

"We've got a big battle in front of us so hopefully they'll underestimate us and we'll do very well," said King.

With files from Radio West