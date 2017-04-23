CBC's B.C. team has scooped up 19 RTDNA regional awards from the Association of Electronic Journalists, including a dozen awards for CBC Radio, four digital awards, two television awards and one multiplatform award.

Former CBC News personality Cecilia Walters was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional career that spanned more than 40 years.

The awards were presented at the RTDNA's annual banquet at the Pan Pacific hotel in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Congrats to all the journos at the #rtdna night in #bc! And a special shout out to the #CBC crew - there are too many of you to tag! — @mjanakiram

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

Traditional First Nations culture may help reduce teen suicides – Rafferty Baker

Data Storytelling Award

Every parking ticket issued in Vancouver last year – Justin McElroy

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

Royal Visit – Maryse Zeidler, Tina Lovgreen, Mike Laanela, Lien Yeung

Multiplatform

​Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative

The Frontline of Fentanyl – Natalie Clancy, Eric Rankin, Manjula Dufresne, Yvette Brend, Justin McElroy, Steve Lus, Amar Parmar, Cliff Shim, Fred Gagnon, Karen Burgess

From left to right: Karen Burgess, Justin McElroy, Natalie Clancy, Eric Rankin and Wayne Williams accept an RTDNA award on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Vancouver for the CBC News series, The Frontline of Fentanyl. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

Finding Refuge – Catherine Rolfsen, Bal Brach, Alison Broddle

​

The CBC's Catherine Rolfsen, left, and Bal Brach celebrate their RTDNA Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity in radio for their series Finding Refuge. (Bal Brach)

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

Nov. 29, 2016: Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion – CBC Vancouver – Robert Zimmerman, Richard Zussman, Farrah Merali, Kamil Karamali, Belle Puri, Jesse Johnston

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

Canadian Tire Stabbing – CBC Vancouver – Robert Zimmerman, Megan Batchelor, Maryse Zeidler

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

Expedition to Earth – Daybreak South, CBC Nelson – Bob Keating

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

Facing Fentanyl: A young addict and his mom – Betsy Trumpener

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

The 'Krazy Canadian' – Daybreak South, CBC Nelson – Bob Keating​

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

Fault Lines: 24 hours after – Lee Rosevere, Shiral Tobin, Johanna Wagstaffe, Jessica Linzey

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

Pipeline Persuasion – BC Almanac and Alberta at Noon – Gloria Macarenko, Rob Brown, Heather Moriarty, Charlie Cho, Chris Robinson, Erica Stark, Ute Schaffland, Bernard Graham, Shiral Tobin

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

Avalanche Coverage – CBC Prince George and CBC Prince Rupert, Daybreak North – Robert Doane, Carolina de Ryk, Andrew Kurjata, Wil Fundal, George Baker, Betsy Trumpener

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Fault Lines – Johanna Wagstaffe, Jessica Linzey, Lee Rosevere, Shiral Tobin

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

Women's World Hockey Comes to Kamloops – Daybreak Kamloops – Jennifer Chrumka, Rob Polson

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

​Television

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

Forever Young – Tina Lovgreen, Dillon Hodgin

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero – Natalie Clancy, Fred Gagnon, Amar Parmar, Manjula Dufresne

Lifetime Achievement Award — Cecilia Walters

Over the course of her more than 40-year-long career, Cecilia Walters covered a range of stories for different networks, right across the country.

She was a fixture — and icon — in Vancouver's journalism market.

Her career at CBC Vancouver began in television, where she was co-anchor of the CBC Evening News with Bill Good from from 1982 to 1988.

Walters then moved back into radio, hosting B.C. Almanac on CBC Radio One.

She spent the last two decades of her career delivering breaking news with The Early Edition as the early morning newsreader.

Walters won numerous awards over the course of her career, including a Jack Webster Award and an RTDNA award.

Congratulations to Cecilia Walters on @RTDNA_Canada #BC Lifetime Achievement Award. One of the kindest people in this biz. @CBCVancouver — @char_des

Helen Slinger, the former executive producer who hired Walters, summed up her journalism prowess best:

"She is one of those rare people who is as good a researcher as she is a reporter, as she is a writer, as she is a producer, as she is a presenter. She does all of that leading always with story, not with ego."