Royal wedding watchers in B.C. up early to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in Windsor today and some dedicated Royal watchers in Victoria will be wearing their finest for the occasion—despite the early hour on the West Coast.

More than 100 people are expected to gather at the Union Club in Victoria to watch the Royal Wedding.

Party preparations are well underway at the club on the edge of the city's harbour — where British sensibilities are often on display.

"No royal pajamas, but wedding attire is most acceptable and encouraged," said David Spence with the Royal Commonwealth Society of Vancouver Island.

The real wedding, happening several time zones away, will be broadcast live on a giant TV screen. Party guests are expected to arrive around 3 a.m. PT.

The hall for the viewing party is ready and waiting for Royal-watchers at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/victoria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#victoria</a> Union Club <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/royalwedding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#royalwedding</a> <a href="https://t.co/7QQjOtwYbb">pic.twitter.com/7QQjOtwYbb</a> —@meganTcbc

City has historical connection

Spence said Victoria's history means the city will always have a strong connection with the Royal family.

"It's more than just a royal wedding," he said. "It's a relationship that is multicultural, multinational."

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

But for those who sleep through the ceremony, royal wedding cake and other delicacies are on offer at some Victoria restaurants.

The iconic Empress Hotel in downtown Victoria will also replay footage from the wedding all day tomorrow in its bar.

Everyone is stopping for a photo with the bride and groom at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/royalwedding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#royalwedding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> breakfast bash <a href="https://t.co/BoUsTXAUWc">pic.twitter.com/BoUsTXAUWc</a> —@meganTcbc

With files from Megan Thomas