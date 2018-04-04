Kamloops hospital loses binder of patient information, 4 of 35 files still missing

A binder of patients' personal information went missing from a Kamloops hospital and the mayor of Cache Creek, contacted by constituents who were affected, is critical about how the privacy breach is being handled.

The folder containing colon screening information for 35 patients was lost from the ambulatory care unit at Royal Inland Hospital at the beginning of last month.

Thirty-one of the records were eventually located at the hospital, according to an emailed statement. A spokesperson says they'd been misfiled and are not thought to have ever left the hospital.

The Interior Health Authority sent a letter to the people whose information was compromised on March 9, notifying them of the incident and recommending they report the matter to one of Canada's credit monitoring agencies, so a flag could be placed on their file.

Mayor John Ranta was given a copy of that letter from members of the community and says the health authority's response to the breach was not good enough.

"Whatever steps they've taken, they need to really ensure that people's personal information is really secure," he told Shelley Joyce, the host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

Criticism of response

Ranta said members of his constituency were upset they would have to pay a $5.25 fee to the credit monitoring agencies to flag their files. Interior Health has since offered to reimburse patients.

"I think that's the right strategy on their part," he said. "But since the story broke, I have been contacted yesterday morning by a lady who lives here in Cache Creek to say that this isn't the only time they've lost files."

Last year, for example, Interior Health launched an investigation into how the personal information of almost 500 employees was breached back in 2009.

"When things like this happen and there are other examples of privacy breaches in the past, I think it needs Interior Health to take a good look at their record handling systems to make sure that these sorts of things don't happen again," Ranta said.

CBC contacted the communications department at Interior Health for comment but did not hear back.

Kris Kristjanson, the health services director at Royal Inland Hospital, also said in its statement it is continuing to look for the remaining four records that are missing.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused," Kristjanson said.

"Site and information privacy staff are reviewing the record filing process for the RIH ambulatory care clinic and taking steps to reduce the risk of a future incident like this."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops.