For more than a week, a family in Sooke has been chasing after two homeless roosters who appeared in their garden and refused to leave.

Ian Fawcett said the birds strolled onto his property looking hungry, after presumably being abandoned in the neighbouring Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park. The roosters were looking for food, he told CBC All Points West host Jason D'Souza.

"They walked in here, and we let them hang around for a day or two," Fawcett said. "They were getting pretty hungry, and we made the mistake of having soft hearts and giving them something to eat."

Abandoned animals

Fawcett said it is not uncommon for animals to be abandoned in the area.

"We've had cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters," he said. "We came home one day and found four sheep in our yard."

And this isn't the first time the Fawcett family has been stuck caring for abandoned pets and livestock. For a year, they had seven roosters living in their yard.

"We learned our lesson from that, and I think our neighbours did too, because, when you have seven roosters, they just set each other off, and it's a wall of noise," he said.

'Boy, he's got some lungs'

Seven roosters might be loud, but two aren't much better. The latest birds are keeping the neighbourhood up with their crowing and everyone has had enough, Fawcett said. One bird in particular is especially noisy.

"Boy, he's got some lungs on him. This morning, he started up around four-thirty or five o'clock and went through till seven or seven-thirty, then he slowed down a bit but he's still going now," he said. "Everybody is frustrated."

But, so far, no one has been able to do anything about the noisy roosters.

"I called CRD Animal Control when they first showed up," Fawcett said. "The bylaw officer did show up on Friday, after about a week or so, and basically said, 'Well, we kind of need you to catch them.'"

Wilf Marquis, the CRD acting chief of bylaw enforcement, said it is common practice to request callers to catch the animals themselves before an officer impounds them.

"We always ask people to try to contain the animal before we pick them up," Marquis said. "We don't have a trap for catching roosters."

No luck yet

Catching the swift-footed roosters is easier said than done, Fawcett said, despite many attempts by different friends and volunteers to capture them.

"They are fairly friendly, but you make a motion towards them to try to catch them and they just take off like crazy," he said. "We are all pulling our hair out trying to figure out what to do with them."

Marquis said the district has only received one call from Fawcett about the birds but would be willing to offer more assistance catching them if needed.

"All I need is a couple of cages, and I think we'll be fine," Fawcett said. "If we can get them penned up somehow, we will be able to get them caught."

