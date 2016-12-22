For many, the winter holidays are a time to connect with loved ones. But when a family member is struggling with a serious illness, those plans can easily fall apart.

The Hamanishi family from West Kelowna, B.C., is one of more than 50 families staying at Ronald McDonald House over Christmas this year.

"It's been huge for us. It's been a saviour," said Alanna Hamanishi, whose son, Thomas, has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since July.

"For us, Ronald McDonald House has been a place where we can be together."

The charity provides a home for up to 73 children getting treatment in Vancouver, along with their families.

To make the atmosphere festive over the holidays, Ronald McDonald House is also providing visits with Santa, Christmas meals and carolling.

That's in addition to the other activities Thomas has been taking part in since he arrived, including piano lessons, cooking classes and playing video games.

Thomas Hamanishi, 10, is from West Kelowna but has been staying in Vancouver since July when he was brought there to get treatment for his leukemia. (CBC)

'It breaks my heart'

The 10-year-old was first admitted to hospital in West Kelowna with a high fever.

But he was soon transferred to Vancouver when doctors noticed a low white blood count and eventually diagnosed him with leukemia.

"I thought of my grandma," Thomas said. "Because she passed away of cancer."

His mother says it's been hard to watch Thomas go through the treatment, some of which causes him "screaming pain."

"It breaks my heart because I can't take it away. I can't do anything," she said. "He just amazes me — his strength. I'm speechless, honestly."

So far, the leukemia has caused Thomas to lose part of his vision in one of his eyes. And side effects of the treatment have included complications walking, as well as nausea.

Thomas Hamanishi, left, plays piano in the recreation room at Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver. He has been taking music lessons there since he arrived in July. (CBC)

'It's been tough'

Alanna Hamanishi says she hopes the first part of her son's treatment will be done by March. After that, he'll still have to come to Vancouver once a month until 2019.

Despite the help from Ronald McDonald House, the mother of four children says she misses having the whole family together.

Her step-daughter is with her in Vancouver, but her two oldest daughters have been with her ex-husband in Kelowna.

"Honestly, it's been tough," she said, adding she misses the camaraderie of having all the kids in one place.

"Not only is Thomas missing out on his regular activities that we do, we're missing out on their stuff as well."

The whole family will be together for Christmas day, however — a blessing Hamanishi says will be a welcome reprieve.

"You put life in a different perspective now," she said.