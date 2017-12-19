Ron Ignace will be serving another term as the chief of the Skeetchestn Indian Band, a community west of Kamloops.

The longtime leader beat Janet Deneault and Ross McNab for the win, receiving 108 of the 165 votes that were cast.

"I'm thankful for all the people who voted," said Ignace.

"I have years of experience. I'm certain that's what they were looking at as well as continuity."

Ignace has lots of projects planned for his upcoming term. Locally, the community has just approved realignment and repaving the road into the reserve. Nationally, Ignace has passed a resolution at the Special Chiefs Assembly with the Assembly of First Nations to create a legislative recognition of all Indigenous languages across the country.

He's also working with the provincial government to help people in his community rebuild after the September Elephant Hill fire that ravaged the Boston Flats area near the Ashcroft Reserve and forced nearly 50,000 people from their homes..

"There's a lot that we have to be aware of with what's going on with the various departments of the federal government as well as departments within the provincial government," he said.

Darrel Draney, Marshall Gonzales and Tracy Hewitt were elected as band councillors in last week's election.

There will be a byelection on Dec. 20 for the final position on council after Terry Deneault and Charlotte Taylor tied for the final spot.

Ignace was first elected in 1982 and has been chief of the community for more than 26 years.