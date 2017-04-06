When Tim Blais decided to spoof an Adele song with lyrics about the discovery of the so-called God particle, he didn't expect to win praise from one of the scientists involved in the Higgs boson discovery.

The video, Rolling in the Higgs, got a couple of hundred views overnight, said Blais, a physicist-turned-science-musician. The next day, it hit 7,000. The next,100,000.

Blais has a long history in music. He sang in his hometown church choir in Hudson, Que, from the age of three and played piano since he was four, according to the McGill Daily.

Mix that upbringing with a healthy love of the kid-oriented science TV show, Bill Nye the Science Guy, and you've got a recipe for a budding scientific songwriter.

Blais now maintains an a cappella YouTube channel dedicated to explaining complex scientific topics with music.

"Rolling in the Higgs" has since received roughly 800,000 views. Blais' most popular — Bohemian Gravity — has received nearly three million views.

The compliment came in the form of an e-mail from a scientist working at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, in Switzerland.

It was a confidence booster and vindication of Blais' passion for mixing science and music. The scientist described Blais' video as "the best thing that actually came out of the discovery."

Wandering mind

Blais began the project four years ago when he was inspired to break out of the monotony of his schoolwork at McGill University where he was completing a master's of physics.

"A physicist — say, a master's student, may find himself rather bored when trying to work out the complexities of quantum gravity in three dimensions," Blais told On the Coast host Stephen Quinn.

"He may find that after three hours he can't really do any more work," he said.

Blais' mind would wander, he said, so he would watch YouTube videos and think about future artistic projects he'd like to do.

Suddenly, Blais said, he realized that he could combine his existence as a scientist and passion for music into one.

Blais thought back to his childhood, when he watched Bill Nye, which would often include a spoof of a popular song in the midst of an episode. He began writing music.

"A lot of those songs from the early '90s, I only know the Bill Nye versions," said Blais.

After his first a cappella video, "it just took off," he said.

UBC show tonight

Blais' first serious foray into a cappella came during a summer stint at TRIUMF, the subatomic physics research laboratory at the University of British Columbia.

While he was there, he was itching to flex his creative muscles, so he looked on Craigslist for a cappella groups. There, he found a group looking for new members — Acapocalypse.

"That group sort of became my friends for the summer, so that's what got me really going in a capella," said Blais.

Blais will perform with Acapocalypse tonight in a free show at UBC's Woodward Theatre.

With files from CBC Radio One's On the Coast