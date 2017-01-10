The news that champion bull rider Ty Pozzoban died Monday has shocked the rodeo community in the B.C. Interior.

"Ty was probably the best known figure in the Nicola Valley," said family friend Shane Smith. "Everyone was pretty darn proud of him and his accomplishments."

Ty Pozzobon was the 2016 Pro Bull Riders Canada champion and four-time PBR World finalist. (Ty Pozzobon/Facebook)

Pozzobon was one of Canada's top bull riders. He started riding professionally at the age of 16.

He was the 2016 Pro Bull Riders Canada champion and finished fourth at the 2016 Professional Bull Riders world finals in Las Vegas in November.

"There was no arrogance in him. He was just a nice, nice kid, nice parents," Smith said.

Pozzobon was known as the town of Merritt's "favourite son."

'The whole city is in mourning'

Late last year, Merritt city council unanimously approved a motion to acknowledge Pozzobon on the city's welcome sign.

Merritt city council voted to add Ty Pozzobon's name to the Merritt Welcomes You sign in November, 2016. (Google Maps)

The motion to add "Home of Professional Bull Rider Ty Pozzobon" to the sign was put forward by Councillor Mike Goetz.

Goetz describes Pozzobon's death as a tragic loss.

"He was such an ambassador for the community and just a young man that had everything going [for him]. The whole city is in mourning right now."

Merritt RCMP say the death is not considered suspicious and is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service.

Shane Smith said Pozzobon's death is "proof to me that everyone can battle demons."

Tributes for the bull rider have been pouring in on social media today, including from Premier Christy Clark.

Ty Pozzobon was a rising star in rodeo and a proud son of #Merritt. Absolutely tragic to see him gone so young. https://t.co/IwSBp2eNVv — @christyclarkbc

Goetz said it's too early to say what the City of Merritt will do to remember and honour Ty Pozzobon, but he said "I think people should know that this community loved him and they will miss him."

The Professional Bull Riders association based in the United States has plans to recognize and celebrate Pozzobon's life this weekend in Chicago.